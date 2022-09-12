Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indigo Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,778,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,996,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,076. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

