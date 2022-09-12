Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMAW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCMAW remained flat at $0.10 on Monday. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,224. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is New York, New York.

