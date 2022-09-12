Fort Baker Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,066 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VII comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 91,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of CVII traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

