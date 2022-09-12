Fortress Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

HAIA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,223. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

