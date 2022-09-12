Fortress Investment Group LLC Takes $47,000 Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR)

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Growth for Good Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

