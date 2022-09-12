Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,843,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,259,000 after acquiring an additional 466,922 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,104. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.