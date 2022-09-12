Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,995. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.