Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.21. 119,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

