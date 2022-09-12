Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $146.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,994. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

