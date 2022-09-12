Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.45 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.36. 277,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,232,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

