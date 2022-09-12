Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $162.62. The company had a trading volume of 355,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

