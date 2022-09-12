Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of FORD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Forward Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forward Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

