Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of FORD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
Institutional Trading of Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
