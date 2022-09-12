Foxhaven Asset Management LP Purchases 825,726 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,726 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for 6.9% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.60% of Coupang worth $184,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.