Foxhaven Asset Management LP Raises Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,768 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 2.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.72% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $74,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,715,000 after acquiring an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. 23,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,553. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

