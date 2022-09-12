Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 3,649 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 9.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.57% of Hilton Worldwide worth $242,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.86. 36,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

