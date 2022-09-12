FPR Partners LLC Sells 180,746 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

FPR Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,076,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,746 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for about 11.4% of FPR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $351,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.63. 72,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

