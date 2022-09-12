Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $25,000,002.48 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,965,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,903,968 shares in the company, valued at $75,098,472.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.38 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

