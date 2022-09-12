Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FCX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $32.10. 375,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,165,959. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

