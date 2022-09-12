Freshford Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,726,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,000. Angi makes up 1.3% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Angi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,955,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Insider Transactions at Angi

Angi Stock Performance

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,302. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.