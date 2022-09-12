Freshford Capital Management LLC Invests $8.10 Million in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,000. HumanCo Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 48.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 60.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Price Performance

HMCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

