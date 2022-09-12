Freshford Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 444,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,165,000. GoDaddy comprises about 5.1% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock remained flat at $78.05 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,922. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

