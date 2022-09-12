Freshford Capital Management LLC Purchases 68,348 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. IAC accounts for approximately 7.7% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of IAC worth $56,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in IAC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth about $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.79.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

