Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRPT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

