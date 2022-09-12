Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,852

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Future Price Performance

Shares of Future stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Monday. Future has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Stories

