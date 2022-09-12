FYDcoin (FYD) Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $696,113.81 and $9,408.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,239.72 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,947,293 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
