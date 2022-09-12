G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Down 6.4%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 7,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 976,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.