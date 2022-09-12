Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) is Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Gambling.com Group comprises about 1.7% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $8.18. 914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,886. The stock has a market cap of $276.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

