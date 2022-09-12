Game.com (GTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,483.00

Game.com (GTC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $640,662.93 and $30,483.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official website is game.com.

Game.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.