Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $279.81 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 280,785,585 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.