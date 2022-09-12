Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III Purchases 5,000 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 377,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.04. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,224. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Genasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

