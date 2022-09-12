Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 305,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,632,043. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

