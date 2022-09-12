Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $141.98. 727,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $353.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

