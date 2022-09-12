Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $351.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

