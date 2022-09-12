GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $13.92

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $12.92. GH Research shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 42 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GHRS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

GH Research Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

