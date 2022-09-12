Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $186.36 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,302 shares during the period. Roku makes up 1.7% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.09% of Roku worth $186,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Roku Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.21. 74,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.31 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

