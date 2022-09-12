Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $37.77 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 80,496.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after buying an additional 869,360 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $658,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,356,000 after buying an additional 73,075 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $563,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.36. 204,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,755. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,596,140 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

