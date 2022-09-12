Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $45.13 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.14% of AppFolio worth $45,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 58.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APPF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.45. 988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.55. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,912 shares of company stock worth $4,841,419 in the last 90 days. 22.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

