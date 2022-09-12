Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $59.76 Million Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,578 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.67% of Enovix worth $59,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENVX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.46. 70,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,548. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

