Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 473,055 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $52,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,747,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 76,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,935. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

