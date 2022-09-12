Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Zoom Video Communications worth $99,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,823 shares of company stock worth $3,739,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 111,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,541. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $300.27.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

