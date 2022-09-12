Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $143,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.