Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 223,756 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,756 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.67% of Maxar Technologies worth $48,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,528,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. 15,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,029. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

