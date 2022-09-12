Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 52,338 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52,338 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $331,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $10,912,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 366.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $84,497,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.6% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6 %

NFLX traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.20. 165,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

