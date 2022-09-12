Gladstone Capital Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 2.0% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Roblox worth $39,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 300,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,518,271. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

