Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of GLOB traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

