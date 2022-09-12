Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $15.77 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.08% of Pembina Pipeline worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.69. 15,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,893. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

