Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $20.98 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $8,980,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.65. 946,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,285,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

