Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,975 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $393.87. 100,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

