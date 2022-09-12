Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Invests $18.14 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25,021.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 61,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.12. 24,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,628. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

