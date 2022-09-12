Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,036,701 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,630,000. Shell comprises approximately 1.2% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.21. 159,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

